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Your Silence is Betrayal | Take a Stand Now | Our Lives are on the Line | #IDoNotConsent
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20 views • June 27, 2021
There comes a time when silence becomes betrayal -MLK
We cannot afford to sit by and allow governments to take away our rights, freedoms, and liberties.
We are at a cross roads in history, and what we do now will determine the future. Will the Zionists, Satanists, and servants of the Baphomet entity win? OR will we see them brought to justice and tried for #cromesagainsthumanity ?
Only you can decide what will happen. But you must act now. #resist
Stop wearing mask, stop social distancing, open back your business and go about your daily lives!!! Do it and do it now!!
We cannot afford to sit by and allow governments to take away our rights, freedoms, and liberties.
We are at a cross roads in history, and what we do now will determine the future. Will the Zionists, Satanists, and servants of the Baphomet entity win? OR will we see them brought to justice and tried for #cromesagainsthumanity ?
Only you can decide what will happen. But you must act now. #resist
Stop wearing mask, stop social distancing, open back your business and go about your daily lives!!! Do it and do it now!!
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