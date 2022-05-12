© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unlawful, Dangerous & Deceptive: SCOTUS & Charter Schools In The US
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 12, 2022
People are still being snowed by "school choice," and not because most people would logically conclude that it means what they think it means, but rather because criminal politicians and unelected bureaucrats have redefined school choice to accommodate the central government's redefinition of school choice. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me for the Rotten to the Core episode to show you the dangers that both school choice and the US Supreme Court bring to the front doors of parents and their children.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/unlawful-dangerous-deceptive-scotus-charter-schools-in-the-us-video/
Start homeschooling for free today! Click here: http://www.ronpaulcurriculum.com/index.cfm?affID=Alive2god
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/unlawful-dangerous-deceptive-scotus-charter-schools-in-the-us-video/
Start homeschooling for free today! Click here: http://www.ronpaulcurriculum.com/index.cfm?affID=Alive2god
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.