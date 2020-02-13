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What Jesus Teaches About How To Resolve A Conflict
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18 views • February 13, 2020
The best way to deal with disagreements and conflicts is found in the teachings of Jesus (Matthew 18:15-17).
Although the Church world pays lip service to Bible teachings about conflict resolution, working through disagreements is essential if we are going to call ourselves Christian.
If you want good relationships and strong relationships, don't gossip; instead have the courage and integrity to bring any grievances you may have to the individual(s) concerned.
This is video #8 in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music from https://www.youtube.com/
1. Possible by Ross Bugden - Music
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
https://goo.gl/WB1SKp
Images from https://www.flickr.com/
1. You Can Get Out of My Class!! by Brendan Riley [EDITED]
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
2. Edinburgh Greens Branch Meeting
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/[EDITED]
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Although the Church world pays lip service to Bible teachings about conflict resolution, working through disagreements is essential if we are going to call ourselves Christian.
If you want good relationships and strong relationships, don't gossip; instead have the courage and integrity to bring any grievances you may have to the individual(s) concerned.
This is video #8 in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music from https://www.youtube.com/
1. Possible by Ross Bugden - Music
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
https://goo.gl/WB1SKp
Images from https://www.flickr.com/
1. You Can Get Out of My Class!! by Brendan Riley [EDITED]
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
2. Edinburgh Greens Branch Meeting
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/[EDITED]
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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