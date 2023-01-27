Foster Gamble and Nassim Haramein - Unified Field Trip pt 1

For more FREE content like this, go to the Freedom Portal at this link: https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/





Foster’s guest is probably the leading pioneer of all time in United Field Theory. Cosmologist, Physicist, Inventor Nassim Haramein was featured in both Thrive I and Thrive II. Nassim has recently completed an epic series of papers correcting and completing Einstein’s quest for an accurate UFT. Foster and Nassim have been colleagues for over two decades and this will be a conversation for the ages with time for questions from listeners.