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Perfect Health through Conscious Listening and Eating
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30 views • April 29, 2021
https://www.heartscenter.org - Gautama Buddha through David Christopher Lewis focuses our attention on our habitual eating patterns that do not benefit us and shows us that much of the disease and discomfort we experience in our lives is caused by unconsciousness, lack of awareness and ignorance of our body processes and those things that are not good for the body. When we are in good health we live and work better and our lives are blessed. Inflammation in the body is one very problematic issue which the books of Anthony William deal with. He also writes about many other health issues in detail and offers advice on healthy foods and healthy, optimal eating.
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www.centrodecorazones.org
Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation, services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual courses.
Learn spiritual sciences from ascended masters such as Saint Germain, Mother Mary, El Morya, Jesus and Gautama Buddha. Be filled with love in the NOW.
.•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸
I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d
S U B S C R I B E * T O * O U R * N E W S L E T T E R *
http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
CONNECT to Local and International groups: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/FindLocalandInternationalGroups/tabid/1204/Default.aspx
M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live and self-administered classes on ascended master teachings, including the Path of Initiation to the Ascension, Alchemy and Abundance, Buddhic Awareness and Beingness, Crystal Rays, Divine Love and Twin Flames, The Human Aura and the Chakras. https://www.MeruUniversity.org
S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw
L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. https://tinyurl.com/y3h8ubvh
N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. https://store.heartscenter.org/
Use coupon YouTube10 for 10% off!
P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve
F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n
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www.centrodecorazones.org
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