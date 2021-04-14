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Infowars Reporter Arrested For Covering The Jan 6th Capitol Riot
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30 views • April 14, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
April 13 2021
As American cities burn at the hand of Soros funded leftists, the Biden controlled Justice Department accelerates it’s attack on the free press.
April 13 2021
As American cities burn at the hand of Soros funded leftists, the Biden controlled Justice Department accelerates it’s attack on the free press.
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