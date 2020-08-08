Balanced, Joyful, Humorous and Sarcastic moments 1998-2001 world tours -demos -Not Confidential

THESE VIDEO-CUTS HAVE BEEN MADE BY ME TODAY AND ARE NOT CONFIDENTIAL AND YOU CAN USE IT FOR BODY LANGUAGE DECODING OR ANYTHING ELSE THAT MIGHT HELPS. THEY ARE TAKEN DURING 1998-2001 WORLD TOURS. YOU CAN ASK ME FOR MORE VIDEOS OF THAT JOYFUL, CALM PERIOD OF HER LIFE (LIKE THE ONES ABOVE) BECAUSE I WAS TRAVELLING WITH HER MOST OF THE TIME AND WE HAVE PLENTY THAT THERE ARE NOT PERSONAL BUT WIOTH THE BAND MEMBERS, THE ASSISTANTS AND THE CREW.



IMPORTANT NOTICE TO ALL: Please also be informed that there are also more than 550 personal videos with me and Alanis, or with Alanis herself, or with Alanis and some of our friends that I owe from 1996 to 2020, 1450 videos that Alanis owes from childhood to 2020, and more than 1600 Souleye owes from 2009 to 2020. These are personal videos that are strictly confidential but feel free to ask for any info, you might think it will help Alanis treatment. THEY SHOULD REMAIN STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL, CANNOT BE EMAILED OR SHARED TO YOU. AND MUST CONTACT ME FIRST!



AS FAR AS ALANIS AND I ARE CONCERNED ALL THE VIDEOS AND PHOTOS FROM OUR VACATIONS IN GREECE, CYPRUS, CANADA, CALIFORNIA INDIA, AND ABROAD GENERALLY ARE EXCLUDED BECAUSE THEY HAVE STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL PRIVATE MOMENTS AND WE DO NOT INTEND TO SHARE THEM WITH ANYONE FOR ANY REASON!!! THANKS FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING!!!