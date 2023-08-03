Create New Account
Safety Wars Live 8-2-2023 Diving Accident, Safe and Sound Week, Falsified OSHA Cards
Safety Wars
We are back! Safety News and Views. Today we discuss two main stories, a citation for a diving company and the Columbo Crime Family prosecution for OSHA Outreach Training and Crane Credentialing violations. WE NOW HAVE A LIVE SHOW MOST WEEKDAYS AT 8 TO 9 PM EST ON SAFETYFM.COM and on many video platforms as Safety Wars. We are on YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch, Brighteon, Gab, Rumble, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

oshajim poeslsafety warsdiving safetycolumbo crime family

