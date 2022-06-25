https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKc2fv5tRC0

The film participated in the All -Russian festival of Micro "Shots"(Shorts). The timing is 15 seconds. 2010. Supreme movie "Shots"(Shorts)

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

https://shipshard.taplink.ws



