© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKc2fv5tRC0
The film participated in the All -Russian festival of Micro "Shots"(Shorts). The timing is 15 seconds. 2010. Supreme movie "Shots"(Shorts)
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman