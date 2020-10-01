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YOU Can Save THIS Man's Life NOW! - Will Governor Ron DeSantis FREE Michael Edwards?
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27 views • October 01, 2020
World Alternative Media


FREE Michael Now Petition:
https://www.change.org/p/florida-clemency-board-give-michael-edwards-his-life-back

Josh Sigurdson talks with Kingsley Edwards about the very REAL possibility that Michael Edwards could be freed from prison in Florida this year!
Michael Edwards was sentenced to 65 years in prison for a table spoon of cocaine 27 years ago. 27 years later, he's still sitting in a prison cell as a non-violent offender.
Michael Edwards, the father of our friend Kingsley Edwards, CEO of Flote has a huge chance to see his sentence commuted this year. The clemency hearings are currently taking place right now and in the next week or so, the hearing will commence again with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis alongside Nikki Fried, Jimmy Patronis and Ashley Moody deciding whether or not Michael will be allowed out of his prison cell.
He's got so much potential. It would truly help a lot if people emailed the following people to plead with them to let Michael out. Please send polite emails regarding Michael Edwards, inmate #717273 to:

Governor Ron DeSantis: [email protected]

Nikki Fried: [email protected]

Jimmy Patronis: [email protected]

Ashley Moody online form contact: http://myfloridalegal.com/contact.nsf/contact?Open&;Section=Citizen_Services

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
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petitionfreeprisongovernor ron desantisworld alternative medianon-violent offendermichael edwards
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