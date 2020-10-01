YOU Can Save THIS Man's Life NOW! - Will Governor Ron DeSantis FREE Michael Edwards?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FREE Michael Now Petition:
https://www.change.org/p/florida-clemency-board-give-michael-edwards-his-life-back
Josh Sigurdson talks with Kingsley Edwards about the very REAL possibility that Michael Edwards could be freed from prison in Florida this year!
Michael Edwards was sentenced to 65 years in prison for a table spoon of cocaine 27 years ago. 27 years later, he's still sitting in a prison cell as a non-violent offender.
Michael Edwards, the father of our friend Kingsley Edwards, CEO of Flote has a huge chance to see his sentence commuted this year. The clemency hearings are currently taking place right now and in the next week or so, the hearing will commence again with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis alongside Nikki Fried, Jimmy Patronis and Ashley Moody deciding whether or not Michael will be allowed out of his prison cell.
He's got so much potential. It would truly help a lot if people emailed the following people to plead with them to let Michael out. Please send polite emails regarding Michael Edwards, inmate #717273 to:
Governor Ron DeSantis: [email protected]
Nikki Fried: [email protected]
Jimmy Patronis: [email protected]
Ashley Moody online form contact: http://myfloridalegal.com/contact.nsf/contact?Open&;Section=Citizen_Services
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On LBRY:
https://lbry.tv/@WAM:0
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
GET YOUR TICKETS To AnarchoVegas 2020 and use promo code WAM to save 10%!
http://anarchovegas.com/
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE HERE:
https://www.gofundme.com/w3e2es
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media