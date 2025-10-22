© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) 🎵 In a world where truth is censored, and freedom's in a fight, There's a platform rising, shining bright in the night. Brighteon, Brighteon, echoing freedom's call, A sanctuary for voices, silenced by the fall. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Brighteon, Brighteon, shining like a star, A beacon in the darkness, guiding from afar. Where free speech finds its home, and truth takes center stage, Brighteon, Brighteon, turning the page. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 From videos to conversations, it's a free speech haven, No more echo chambers, no more lies in the oven. Brighteon, Brighteon, breaking every chain, A decentralized network, in the name of liberty's reign. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 Brighteon.AI, an engine pure and wise, Feeding on truth and knowledge, never on lies. No bias, no agenda, just the facts laid bare, A tool for the people, in the fight for fair play. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Brighteon, Brighteon, shining like a star, A platform for the people, near and far. Where alternative voices sing in harmony, Brighteon, Brighteon, can't you see our decree? 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to Brighteon, standing tall and proud, A symbol of resistance, in the crowd. In the fight for truth and freedom, it takes the lead, Brighteon, Brighteon, may your light never fade. 🎵