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Brief Thoughs on Trans Athletes
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0 view • April 28, 2022
It was raining so I'm showing off my nice replica obsidian point. On trans athletes, I think they should go ahead and socially transition but leave off the hormones until their athletic career is finished. There are too few trans athletes to make separate categories, IMO.
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