Crazy Cat Drone meets Robotic Dog, Blu

The robotics club of Salado, Texas, had their robot dog Blu in the Christmas parade that was filmed by Crazy Cat Drones.
Dogs and Cats, Robots and Drones,...It's about to crazy in a good way.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.