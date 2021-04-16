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MOLON LABE - How the Second Amendment Guarantees a Free State
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169 views • April 16, 2021
MOLON LABE -- a James Jaeger Film -- featuring RON PAUL, PAT BUCHANAN, STEWART RHODES, CHUCK BALDWIN, ALEX JONES and G. EDWARD GRIFFIN.
Also featuring LARRY PRATT, WALTER REDDY, LARKEN ROSE, JACK ROONEY, DAVID R. GILLIE, EDWIN VIEIRA, JR.
In Association with OATH KEEPERS and BRAEBURN ENTERTAINMENT
Written and Directed by James Jaeger (FIAT EMPIRE, CULTURAL MARXISM, CORPORATE FASCISM)
Executive Producers: Richard B. Iott, Brian Rockey, Jeff Deist
Produced by Henrietta M. Jaeger and Edwin Vieira, Jr.
Associate Producers: Elias Alias, Diana Zoppa, Carol Snyder
Technical Director: Paul Gibbons Artwork by David Dees
Director of Photograpy: Ken Gullekson
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Get the DVD at http://www.moviepubs.net
Also featuring LARRY PRATT, WALTER REDDY, LARKEN ROSE, JACK ROONEY, DAVID R. GILLIE, EDWIN VIEIRA, JR.
In Association with OATH KEEPERS and BRAEBURN ENTERTAINMENT
Written and Directed by James Jaeger (FIAT EMPIRE, CULTURAL MARXISM, CORPORATE FASCISM)
Executive Producers: Richard B. Iott, Brian Rockey, Jeff Deist
Produced by Henrietta M. Jaeger and Edwin Vieira, Jr.
Associate Producers: Elias Alias, Diana Zoppa, Carol Snyder
Technical Director: Paul Gibbons Artwork by David Dees
Director of Photograpy: Ken Gullekson
------------------------
Get the DVD at http://www.moviepubs.net
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