BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melbourne Freedom Rally 19 April 2025
Lightpath
Lightpath
23 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 2 weeks ago

This video is a mix of people reflecting on the upcoming Federal Election in Australia plus a small number of other issues during the rally in the Mall. The hope is that loads of Australians have woken up enough to realise that Australia is governed by a Uniparty under the direct control of globalist puppet masters. The bigger hope is that these loads of Australians put the Uniparty last along with both green coloured parties that are only there to support these same puppet masters. That leaves the independents and the minor parties who have paid out a lot of their own savings to stand for this election. There is hope and the result is in God's hands. After all, it is God's war we are in. 

Keywords
freedomgodglobalistrallyhopemelbourneindependentsunipartyaustraliansfederal electionpuppet mastersminor parties
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy