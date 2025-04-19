Melbourne Freedom Rally 19 April 2025

This video is a mix of people reflecting on the upcoming Federal Election in Australia plus a small number of other issues during the rally in the Mall. The hope is that loads of Australians have woken up enough to realise that Australia is governed by a Uniparty under the direct control of globalist puppet masters. The bigger hope is that these loads of Australians put the Uniparty last along with both green coloured parties that are only there to support these same puppet masters. That leaves the independents and the minor parties who have paid out a lot of their own savings to stand for this election. There is hope and the result is in God's hands. After all, it is God's war we are in.