DTR S4 Ep 400:The Myth of Einstein

The man who cited no references in his claims. The man who discovered everything with no laboratory. Today we review the myth of Albert Einstein who refined the practice of plagiarism like no other. Enjoy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.