DTR S4 Ep 400:The Myth of Einstein
Published 16 hours ago

The man who cited no references in his claims. The man who discovered everything with no laboratory. Today we review the myth of Albert Einstein who refined the practice of plagiarism like no other. Enjoy.

fraudalbert einsteingeneral relativityspecial relativityemc2

