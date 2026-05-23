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He's become like the Joker... it's time to arrest these people....
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He's become like the joker... it's time to arrest these people....

Source @STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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