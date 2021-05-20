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Dr. Christiane Northrup interviewed by Paul Thomas MD -- Against the Wind: Doctors & Science Under Fire
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18440 views • May 20, 2021
A visionary pioneer in women’s health, and a board-certified OB/GYN is internationally known for her empowering approach. Dr. Northrup embraces medicine that acknowledges the unity of mind, body, emotions and spirit, and teaches women to create health by tuning into their inner wisdom. In this episode she discusses health in pregnancy, informed consent, spiritual healing, and so much more.
Christiane Northrup MD Bio:
https://www.doctorsandscience.com/uploads/1/3/5/8/135856265/christiane_northrup_m.d_bio.pdf
Women's Bodies, Women's Wisdom
https://www.doctorsandscience.com/uploads/1/3/5/8/135856265/womens_bodies_womens_wisdom_press_kit.pdf
Christiane Northrup MD Bio:
https://www.doctorsandscience.com/uploads/1/3/5/8/135856265/christiane_northrup_m.d_bio.pdf
Women's Bodies, Women's Wisdom
https://www.doctorsandscience.com/uploads/1/3/5/8/135856265/womens_bodies_womens_wisdom_press_kit.pdf
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