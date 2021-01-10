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The pope, a renowned bolcheviques' spokeman says, "...everyone must take the vaccine..."
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92 views • January 10, 2021
In an interview with the Italian television station Canale 5, Pope Francis has opined that “everyone” must take the COVID-19 vaccine.
https://www.lifesitenews.com
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https://www.lifesitenews.com
This is what we know about the bioweapon so called "vaccine"
CDC launches probe after ‘very healthy’ Miami doctor dies 2 weeks after taking Pfizer’s Covid-19 jab
https://www.rt.com/usa/511993-florida-doctor-dies-vaccine/
Health authorities on alert after nurse DIES following vaccination with Pfizer’s Covid-19 shot in Portugal
https://www.rt.com/news/511524-portuguese-nurse-dies-pfizer-vaccine/
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