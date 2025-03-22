Please support our Sponsors!

Individualizing benefits pleases Customers AND saves TRILLIONS

With Lee Benham, Leading Insurance Broker

ScalableInsuranceServices.com

When Clinton’s wife Hillary tried in 1993 to shove every American into an HMO with rationing based on Medicare price controls, Republicans scrambled for a better alternative. One faction pushed more patient empowerment via Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), and another individualized benefits to spur more patient shopping. Nothing has happened since except numerous restrictions and subsidies on the margin, along with more wealth and power for the corporate cronies running the show. Under Trump will there be any stomach for true empowerment of the individual?

Congressman Roy and Senator Paul each have bills to expand the amount of money a family can deposit into a tax-advantaged HSA, but the individualized tax credit idea remains an orphan - with no politician willing to take the lead.

But what if a miracle happened, and tax policy migrated away from the subsidies for health benefits delivered via the CEO, towards heads of households who’d under this plan would gain more tax benefits as they aged ever closer to Medicare.

We already have an individual market, called ObamaCare - plus a few insurance and Sharing plans outside the Affordable Act Exchanges. Lee, along with Ron Greiner, have presented previously on Freedom Hub about the latter options. How would beefing tax incentives for the individual market give America a health system less bad than it is now? One huge benefit: the tax credit reform has one expert predicting over a TRILLION dollars in savings. If this plan had started in 1983 there would be no national debt, and the average person retiring would have $1.8 million in their Medical Savings Account.

And what about the biggest insurer of them all, Medicare? Lee (and Ron) long have promoted more self-insurance via HSAs for retirees, but that option just was ended by the one insurer offering them. And Medicare along with Medicaid are leading our nation into bankrupting debt and economic crisis. (And over half the population is chronically diseased, with no end in sight).

If Trump can’t reform much because of a divided Congress, should we ignore health reform until the pain of the status quo becomes intolerable, or until health entitlements bankrupt our country?