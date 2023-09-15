Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Part 4 ~ How We Take Back Our Country
TruthBeTold
Published 14 hours ago

This is the most important video anyone could see at this time. It explains how the world and local bureaucRats believe they can control the entire world, and have in part, done that through the scamdemic. But the Unites States was set up by the Founding Fathers in such a way...that it's impossible for tyrants to succeed once people wake up to the threats and ACT.

Keywords
supreme courtwe the peopleconstitutional sheriffstyrantsdo not complyunconstitutional mandates

