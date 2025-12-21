⚡Apocalypse Weather Atmospheric River Hits Washington State Dec 20th🌎 Earth Changes News Channel 🙏🏻

Atmospheric Rivers Will Spread Flood Threat To California, After Soaking Washington State, Oregon.





A parade of Pacific storms accompanied by atmospheric rivers will continue to march into the West Coast through Christmas, spreading the threat of heavy rain from already flooded areas of western Washington and Oregon to California.





Now, the newest atmospheric river is set to arrive in California later today with increasing threats of flooding, mountain snow and gusty winds. This is further south than most of the atmospheric river events so far this month but gives a break to the Pacific Northwest.





Let's step through the timing, then who could see the most rain and the potential impacts.





Timing





Saturday night - Monday: The next atmospheric river arrives in Northern California late Saturday, stalls Sunday, and lingers Monday, especially north of the Bay Area.





Tuesday - Christmas Eve: A stronger storm will move into California with heavy rain and strong winds, first in Northern California, then spreading to Southern California Tuesday night. Some rain and mountain snow from this system could also stream into parts of Washington and Oregon.





Christmas Day: A second strong Pacific storm could surge into California, with a second round of heavy rain, strong winds and heavy Sierra snow that could linger into the day after Christmas.





How Much More Rain, Snow





- Western Washington and Oregon: Up to an additional 2 inches of rain can be expected through Christmas week, with locally higher amounts in the coastal ranges, and foothills of the Olympics and Cascades below snow level. Parts of western Washington remain waterlogged from recent rounds of heavy rainfall.





Impacts





This heavy rain in California will likely trigger flash flooding and landslides, particularly in hilly and mountainous terrain and areas recently burned by wildfires. Be prepared to evacuate immediately if you live near a burned area. Long-duration flood watches are now in effect for Northern California and much of the Central Valley.





