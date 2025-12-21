BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡Apocalypse Weather Atmospheric River Hits Washington State Dec 20th🌎 Earth Changes News Channel 🙏🏻
Earth Changes Channel
Earth Changes Channel
4 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
211 views • 1 day ago

Atmospheric Rivers Will Spread Flood Threat To California, After Soaking Washington State, Oregon.


A parade of Pacific storms accompanied by atmospheric rivers will continue to march into the West Coast through Christmas, spreading the threat of heavy rain from already flooded areas of western Washington and Oregon to California.


Now, the newest atmospheric river is set to arrive in California later today with increasing threats of flooding, mountain snow and gusty winds. This is further south than most of the atmospheric river events so far this month but gives a break to the Pacific Northwest.


Let's step through the timing, then who could see the most rain and the potential impacts.


Timing


Saturday night - Monday: The next atmospheric river arrives in Northern California late Saturday, stalls Sunday, and lingers Monday, especially north of the Bay Area.


Tuesday - Christmas Eve: A stronger storm will move into California with heavy rain and strong winds, first in Northern California, then spreading to Southern California Tuesday night. Some rain and mountain snow from this system could also stream into parts of Washington and Oregon.


Christmas Day: A second strong Pacific storm could surge into California, with a second round of heavy rain, strong winds and heavy Sierra snow that could linger into the day after Christmas.


How Much More Rain, Snow


- Western Washington and Oregon: Up to an additional 2 inches of rain can be expected through Christmas week, with locally higher amounts in the coastal ranges, and foothills of the Olympics and Cascades below snow level. Parts of western Washington remain waterlogged from recent rounds of heavy rainfall.


Impacts


This heavy rain in California will likely trigger flash flooding and landslides, particularly in hilly and mountainous terrain and areas recently burned by wildfires. Be prepared to evacuate immediately if you live near a burned area. Long-duration flood watches are now in effect for Northern California and much of the Central Valley.


Huatulco Food Bank


https://www.paypal.me/rlclearwater


 https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/EarthChangesChannel


Mexico's poverty rate declines from 50% to 43.5% in four years as remittances almost double. MEXICO CITY The poverty rate in Mexico has declined from 49.9% of the population in 2018 to 43.5% in 2022, according to a study published Thursday by the country's poverty analysis agency.


James Wright


PO Box 795 PIE TOWN NM 87827


EMAIL [email protected]


Telegram it's a great place to meet and put up your links, that you consider is very important and basically to touch base with the family over there so many are doing great work on Telegram with the links


FINE TELEGRAM


Earth Changes News Channel 🌎 Chat Room


THE NEW LINK https://t.me/+9phDoj65mORjMjlh

Keywords
newsworldclimateatmosphericriverapocalypse weather earth changes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
20 Essential steps for preppers to start the New Year prepared

20 Essential steps for preppers to start the New Year prepared

Evangelyn Rodriguez
From gravy to gleam: The surprising list of uses for cornstarch

From gravy to gleam: The surprising list of uses for cornstarch

Willow Tohi
Securing your home against societal collapse: A survival guide

Securing your home against societal collapse: A survival guide

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Off-grid communication: How to stay connected when the system fails

Off-grid communication: How to stay connected when the system fails

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The truth about food storage: Why expiration dates lie and how to stockpile smartly

The truth about food storage: Why expiration dates lie and how to stockpile smartly

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The hidden homestead: Protecting livestock in a crisis

The hidden homestead: Protecting livestock in a crisis

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy