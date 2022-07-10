Signs of the end times: Biden taking away your children & strange events

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org. His main channel is SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES The global reset is on! The powers that be, headed by the Vatican papacy, want to transform this world to the image of satan’s new world order: a world of fear, control and suppression of individual rights. This video looks at how US President Joe Biden approved House Resolution 4426 to take away your children in case of emergencies. You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/ For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels: Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11 John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/ Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777 Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].