ALERT !! RUSSIAN SUBS AND NUKES!! WHEN YOU HEAR THAT, JUST REMEMBER, UPCOMING NUKES PRINTED ON BILLS. (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

JESUS is the LORD come in the flesh.





http://www.kleckfiles.com/index.html Samson movie https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/

• Samson full movie | the strongest man...

The Planned destruction of the US is Printed as Images On US Currency Notes, Just as the TWIN TOWERS ,PENTAGON , And FEDERAL BUILDING WERE ALL PRINTED On The BILLS.





Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384





Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8





Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b





Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc





Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/