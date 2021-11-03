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055 False True Prophets -- What's Up Prof? -- Walter Veith -- WUP 55
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29 views • November 03, 2021
In Episode 55 we discuss some prophecies made by claimed modern day prophets about Donald Trump and his re-election as president. We look at the biblical criteria of a true prophet and also look at what constitutes a false prophet. To know the difference is especially important in the times we live in, because the Bible tells us that there will be many false prophets, and we have to know how to distinguish between a true and a false prophet.
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
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#FalseProphets, #TrumpProphecy, #Prophets, #Prophecy, #SidRoth, #ItsSupernatural, #ChrisYoon, #TheVictoryChannel, #LanceWallnau, #HankKunneman, #MarioMurillo, #TrumpCPAC, #Trump2024
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Chris Yoon YouTube Channel - God showed me 3 types of people as Trump begins 2nd term
10 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/t5BLpQ-sBBQ
Chris Yoon YouTube Channel - God's testing prophets, Christians, & Trump supporters for a few reasons 31 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/YAgT9msb7T0
Chris Yoon YouTube Channel - God reassured me Trump will be restored to office and the wicked will be punished 15 Feb 2021
https://youtu.be/sW3l_L_YYRM
The Victory Channel YouTube Channel - Trump Isn't Over, NEW EARTHQUAKE Prophecy – 5 March 2021
https://youtu.be/HSNpk9xhoeQ
Sid Roth's It's Supernatural! YouTube Channel - My Response to the Election Results & Prophecies 27 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/OuscM4SnN3Q
ISN – It's Supernatural! Network YouTube Channel - Jesus Told Me JUSTICE is Coming! 10 Feb 2021
https://youtu.be/R2q01FOs7c0
Sid Roth's It's Supernatural! YouTube Channel - George Washington's Trump Vision (He Saw the End) 20 August 2020
https://youtu.be/1J0YU86J9w8
https://www.christianitytoday.com/ct/...
Newsmax TV YouTube Channel - TRUMP AT CPAC: on Biden, fake news and a 2024 run
https://youtu.be/GI0BgkiLjnk
The Victory Channel - FlashPoint: It's Not Over! Lance Wallnau, Hank Kunneman, Mario Murillo – 18 Dec 2021
https://youtu.be/kRmU5Wwe4BQ
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?ty...
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XcZL...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
#FalseProphets, #TrumpProphecy, #Prophets, #Prophecy, #SidRoth, #ItsSupernatural, #ChrisYoon, #TheVictoryChannel, #LanceWallnau, #HankKunneman, #MarioMurillo, #TrumpCPAC, #Trump2024
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Chris Yoon YouTube Channel - God showed me 3 types of people as Trump begins 2nd term
10 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/t5BLpQ-sBBQ
Chris Yoon YouTube Channel - God's testing prophets, Christians, & Trump supporters for a few reasons 31 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/YAgT9msb7T0
Chris Yoon YouTube Channel - God reassured me Trump will be restored to office and the wicked will be punished 15 Feb 2021
https://youtu.be/sW3l_L_YYRM
The Victory Channel YouTube Channel - Trump Isn't Over, NEW EARTHQUAKE Prophecy – 5 March 2021
https://youtu.be/HSNpk9xhoeQ
Sid Roth's It's Supernatural! YouTube Channel - My Response to the Election Results & Prophecies 27 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/OuscM4SnN3Q
ISN – It's Supernatural! Network YouTube Channel - Jesus Told Me JUSTICE is Coming! 10 Feb 2021
https://youtu.be/R2q01FOs7c0
Sid Roth's It's Supernatural! YouTube Channel - George Washington's Trump Vision (He Saw the End) 20 August 2020
https://youtu.be/1J0YU86J9w8
https://www.christianitytoday.com/ct/...
Newsmax TV YouTube Channel - TRUMP AT CPAC: on Biden, fake news and a 2024 run
https://youtu.be/GI0BgkiLjnk
The Victory Channel - FlashPoint: It's Not Over! Lance Wallnau, Hank Kunneman, Mario Murillo – 18 Dec 2021
https://youtu.be/kRmU5Wwe4BQ
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