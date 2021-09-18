Whole Home Battery Backup Generator: Enphase Ensemble, true Off-Grid power

The Enphase Ensemble line offers complete control of the energy that is harvested from your solar energy system from daily consumption to emergency backup power. As more areas in the United States and around the world experience natural disasters and frequent extended blackouts, the necessity for renewable energy and energy storage has increased dramatically.



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Although hybrid lithium battery technology is fairly new, Enphase's Ensemble unit far out-competes their hybrid competitors. For example, LG Chem's RESU battery can only provide between 10-12 hours and further cut off your ability to access the solar energy being generated from your solar system. Hybrid systems are partially grid reliant, which means that their ability to provide energy for you in a blackout is limited. The Ensemble is grid independent and does not limit your access to energy. Instead, the complete system from the microinverters, to the battery, to the smart technology to enhance your daily/monthly energy output and when you need it most.

Enphase Energy changed solar power conversion with their microinverter technology, now, they have revolutionized energy storage with their newly released Ensemble Series. Unlike traditional hybrid battery backup systems, which power down your solar array in the event of a blackout, all components of the Ensemble series work together to create your own individual micro-grid, offering true energy independence from the grid; your solar panels continue to collect energy for both your home and battery backup unit regardless of whether the electricity grid is up or down. The Ensemble line will reliably supply usable energy for days, not hours - effectively making it the most reliable grid-tied battery backup solution on the market to date.



The Ensemble Series is the outcome of over a decade of research during which time Enphase secured over three hundred patents, produced eight generations of microinverters and developed five generations of Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). ASIC circuits are specifically customized for specific purposes, which enabled Enphase to develop the Ensemble: the world’s first truly grid-agnostic battery backup system.



We will fully explore all components of the Ensemble Series in order to better understand how their technology works, and how it can enhance the reliability and output of your solar energy system.