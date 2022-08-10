Unrecognizable America

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Where Do We Go From Here?
* We’re seeing signs of a major split within America.
* ‘Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.’
* A justice system that protects political insiders.
* Challenge permanent Washington and you’ll pay.
* FBI now exists to eliminate Dem party rivals.
* Trump is a threat to unelected power in DC.
* Losing power terrifies career bureaucrats.
* Establishment GOP has been silent on Trump raid.
* Americans are losing faith in our institutions.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 August 2022