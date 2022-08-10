Unrecognizable America

Where Do We Go From Here?

* We’re seeing signs of a major split within America.

* ‘Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.’

* A justice system that protects political insiders.

* Challenge permanent Washington and you’ll pay.

* FBI now exists to eliminate Dem party rivals.

* Trump is a threat to unelected power in DC.

* Losing power terrifies career bureaucrats.

* Establishment GOP has been silent on Trump raid.

* Americans are losing faith in our institutions.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 August 2022