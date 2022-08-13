Satanic Activity will be Heightened! [Saturn visible in the Skies]

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In the month of August 2022, as Saturn becomes visible in the skies. Satanic oppression reigns in the hardened hearts of humanity. A madness, that will be ignited by evil, will cause civil unrest in many countries
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5348-satanic-activity-will-be-heightened/
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/
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Viewing the Perseid Meteor Shower in 2022
https://www.imo.net/viewing-the-perseid-meteor-shower-in-2022/
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Saturn opposition: Why August is perfect for spotting the ringed planet
https://www.accuweather.com/en/space-news/get-your-telescope-ready-for-the-saturn-opposition-aug-14/1230059/