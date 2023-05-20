Be fishers of men: be holy and share the gospel of the kingdom of God (3)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced at the beach in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on Sabbath, May 20, 2023.





In Matthew 4:18-19, we read, And Jesus, walking by the sea of Galilee, saw two brethren, Simon called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea: for they were fishers. And he saith unto them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.





In these end times, we are to be fishers of men preaching with zeal the gospel of the kingdom of God including the three angels’ messages in Revelation 14:6-11 and the fourth angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5. We are to warn a sinful world of the eternal kingdom of God that is to come so that, as fishers of men, we can draw everyone of Christ’s return.



We are to warn a sinful world that Christ is coming back soon as all the prophetic signs in Matthew 24, Luke 21:11, 25, Hosea 4:3; Daniel 12:4 and 2 Timothy 3:1-5 are all coming to pass! Only a few prophecies remain including the mark of the Vatican beast which will be the enforcement of public weekly SUNday rest and worship; a second martyrdom of God’s saints (Revelation 20:4) and a few other prophecies.



Thus, we are to be ready for Christ’s return and flee worldliness and flee sin by being servants of Christ in righteousness. How? By keeping the holy ten commandments of God through the Holy Spirit in faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, Immanuel or Yeshua.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/





For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org (www.ssremnant.org) along with the following channels:





Follower of Christ777: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]