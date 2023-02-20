Humanity - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti-White Racism In America

5. Humanity
Supporting humanity means rehumanizing.
Anti-White dehumanization demonizes “Americans, making them seem less than human and hence not worthy of humane treatment.” The result is a framing of “good versus evil.”
Anti-white dehumanization might be mitigated or reversed through humanization efforts, the development of empathy, the establishment of personal relationships between conflicting parties, and the pursuit of common goals.”
Just as denial is the heart of anti-white racism, so seeing humanity in others is at the heart of overcoming anti-white racism. “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny,” wrote blact Marti “Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/10-keys-to-overcome-anti-whiten-racism
