The One Who Will Be King

12/21/2025
Luke 3:31-32 The Man Who WILL Be King
Intro: Lots of people have wanted to be king. King of a realm. King of the world even! But there is only going to be ONE king and ONE ruler of the universe eventually. You know that communism doesn’t work….Islamic rule doesn’t work…..Marxism doesn’t work….even a constitutional republic doesn’t work…..why? Because wicked people always in time ruin everything! Benjamin Franklin said that only a righteous people can govern themselves under a constitutional republic. But look at America….it is falling apart at the seams because we are not a righteous people. Only a righteous people can live together in harmony and only with a righteous king. WE will have a righteous king one day and it won’t be long!