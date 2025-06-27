BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Judeo-Christian Heresy
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
43 followers
34 views • 1 day ago

John 8:44 must be made as famous in the Evangelical Church as John 3:16

  • You [Jews] belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. John 8:44

The Return to the Land is accomplished as the exiled Sons of Israel/Jacob turn to Jesus Christ.
Jesus Christ is the Land and the Nation.

  • Who has ever heard of such things?
    Who has ever seen things like this?
    Can a country be born in a day
    or a nation be brought forth in a moment?
    Yet no sooner is Zion in labor
    than she gives birth to her children.
    Isaiah 66:8

All the Promises of God are completed in Jesus Christ:

  • For all the promises of God find their Yes in Him [Jesus Christ].    2 Cor 1:20
christianchurchheresy
