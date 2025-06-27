The Judeo-Christian Heresy

John 8:44 must be made as famous in the Evangelical Church as John 3:16

You [Jews] belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. John 8:44

The Return to the Land is accomplished as the exiled Sons of Israel/Jacob turn to Jesus Christ.

Jesus Christ is the Land and the Nation.

Who has ever heard of such things?

Who has ever seen things like this?

Can a country be born in a day

or a nation be brought forth in a moment?

Yet no sooner is Zion in labor

than she gives birth to her children.

Isaiah 66:8

All the Promises of God are completed in Jesus Christ: