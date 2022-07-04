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4/7/2022 Thrive Time Show: Yuval Noah Harari | Meet the Man Leading "The Great Reset," Zuckerberg, Gates and Schwab
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8272 views • April 07, 2022
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Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor to Klaus Schwab. Klaus Schwab is the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset and the Founder of the World Economic Forum which is implementing the world wide Great Reset
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Thrive Time Show: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
https://americanfaith.com/
-
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor to Klaus Schwab. Klaus Schwab is the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset and the Founder of the World Economic Forum which is implementing the world wide Great Reset
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