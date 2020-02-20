© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coronavirus: Walking through Beijing's near-empty streets
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • February 20, 2020
Movement for much of China's population of 1.4 billion people is, to some extent, restricted in an attempt to slow the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus.
The lockdown is most strict in Hubei province, where the outbreak started, but elsewhere there are compulsory quarantine periods and people are just not stepping out much.
Some businesses remain closed and life is anything but normal.
China correspondent Stephen McDonell donned his face mask and took to Beijing’s all-but-empty streets to see how people are coping.
The lockdown is most strict in Hubei province, where the outbreak started, but elsewhere there are compulsory quarantine periods and people are just not stepping out much.
Some businesses remain closed and life is anything but normal.
China correspondent Stephen McDonell donned his face mask and took to Beijing’s all-but-empty streets to see how people are coping.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.