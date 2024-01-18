Jesus, The Light of the World | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

What is the meaning of Hanukah (The Festival of Lights) and what does it mean to us as Christians? The meaning is “Dedication” and to us as born-again disciples of the Lord we are temples (lights) of the Holy Spirit. Therefore, a true dedication to the Lord is our calling…that is who we are. The insights in this teaching, “Jesus the Light of the World”, reveals that dedication is not a one-time promise but an absolute life-style; that ‘Light’ is associated with God’s Presence; that the true source of His Light is all we need; and what are the basic importance of this ‘Light’ to be a “Shining Light".
To watch the entire broadcast https://youtu.be/NoWyffcLDpI?si=PQ8MEtAXahsqN8ZK Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m. "Thank you for watching and listening on YouTube, Facebook, Rumble, and following us on your favorite Podcast channels"
