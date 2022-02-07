© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Seven Steps That Prove Viruses Don't Exist: Dr. Stefan Lanka With Dr. Thomas Cowan
Follow
0
Share
Report
143 views • February 07, 2022
Seven Steps That Prove Viruses Don't Exist: Dr. Stefan Lanka With Dr. Thomas Cowan
This is very necessary. If morons out there understand the implications of this there will never be another "pandemic" again – and they are preparing another ones already...
This video is a 15 minute excerpt from the following interview:
Dr. Thomas Cowan Discussion With Dr. Stefan Lanka About Virology (1:05:53)
I had an hour-long discussion with German biologist and virologist Stefan Lanka. Stefan spoke about the history of virology, helped us to understand the many wrong turns virologists have taken over the years, and updated us on his ground-breaking study that will disprove the basic tenets of virology.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/imBT7vgYEzs5
source:
Dr Tom Cowan and Dr Stefan Lanka
This is very necessary. If morons out there understand the implications of this there will never be another "pandemic" again – and they are preparing another ones already...
This video is a 15 minute excerpt from the following interview:
Dr. Thomas Cowan Discussion With Dr. Stefan Lanka About Virology (1:05:53)
I had an hour-long discussion with German biologist and virologist Stefan Lanka. Stefan spoke about the history of virology, helped us to understand the many wrong turns virologists have taken over the years, and updated us on his ground-breaking study that will disprove the basic tenets of virology.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/imBT7vgYEzs5
source:
Dr Tom Cowan and Dr Stefan Lanka
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.