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Patriot Resistance: Hail to the Thief
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180 views • January 25, 2021
The assault on the Republic continues, but we know what's going on, and so does the military...
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vd8zrf-communiqu-for-the-day-hail-to-the-thief.html
Recorded Jan. 25, 2021
*** "The Right to Bear Arms and the Second Amendment"
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2011/12/right-to-bear-arms-government-tyranny.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vd8zrf-communiqu-for-the-day-hail-to-the-thief.html
Recorded Jan. 25, 2021
*** "The Right to Bear Arms and the Second Amendment"
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2011/12/right-to-bear-arms-government-tyranny.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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