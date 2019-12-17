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🔷️Tetris Apartment? 1095 $ per Month 🔻
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13 views • December 17, 2019
⛔The only thing I can say is functional are the lights because they're on in the picture and good thing too because there's only one window in this entire space.
Specs
Address: (Bathurst Street & Queen Street West)
Type: Studio
Rent: $1,095/ month
Furnished? No
Utilities: Yes
Air conditioning? No
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: No
Laundry? Coin-operated on site
Outdoor space? "Shared yard" (Please note it's a strip of grass beside the house)
Pet friendly? Yes
Specs
Address: (Bathurst Street & Queen Street West)
Type: Studio
Rent: $1,095/ month
Furnished? No
Utilities: Yes
Air conditioning? No
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: No
Laundry? Coin-operated on site
Outdoor space? "Shared yard" (Please note it's a strip of grass beside the house)
Pet friendly? Yes
Keywords
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