Unmasking the Mexican Cartels: Ohio Senator's Battle Cry for Military Intervention

Senator J.D. Vance on Fake News Meet the Press | Unmasking the Mexican Cartels: Ohio Senator's Battle Cry for Military InterventionWATCH: Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (R) would “empower” a president to use the U.S. military to go after drug cartels.
“You think the fentanyl problem is bad now, what about three years from now when the Mexican drug cartels are more powerful than the Mexican state itself?”
@JDVance1
https://twitter.com/MeetThePress/status/1675470737153335297?s=20
