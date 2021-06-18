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This Changes Everything About My Homestead
Nature's Always Right
Nature's Always Right
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437 views • June 18, 2021
This changes everything about the way I can run animals on my homestead. I cover a ton of topics in this video from pigs, electric fence, raised garden beds, free soil amendments, tools, how to plant trees, agroforestry, and more!

The forester blade attachment I showed - https://amzn.to/3fN80CN

MY RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR GARDEN/FARM:
Drip Depot for best irrigation parts: http://bit.ly/35mcSaX
Seeds from True Leaf Market: http://bit.ly/3uf24HU
Hoss Tools & Seeds: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Bootstrap Farmer: http://shrsl.com/21bnf
Farmer's Friend Tools: http://bit.ly/2GSKgMc
Join FromTheField (Netflix for Regen Ag): http://bit.ly/2P2xv86
10% off Bokashi use 'nature77' - https://bit.ly/2VzYAzp
$10 off GreenStalk Vertical Garden use 'nature77' - http://lddy.no/ofvq
$20 off Coolbot - Build Your Own Walk-in Fridge: https://bit.ly/3bFj7d1

NAR Merch - https://naturesalwaysright.com/shop/

FOLLOW ME HERE:
Website: https://naturesalwaysright.com
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JOIN MY NEWSLETTER - https://bit.ly/2PO0ZTf

SUPPORT FUTURE VIDEOS: THANK YOU!
SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://www.subscribestar.com/nature-s-always-right
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*********************************************************************
RECOMMENDED READING FOR SMALL FARMERS & GARDENERS:
Mel Bartholomew's "Square Foot Gardening" - Great for beginner gardeners - http://amzn.to/2ErtZOu
Toby Hemenway's "Gaia's Garden" - For everyone, learn ecology, soil building, permaculture, holistic garden design- http://amzn.to/2srS0PT
Masanobu Fukuoka's "The One Straw Revolution" - Inspirational book, Introduction to natural farming/philosophy - http://amzn.to/2Et69BM
JADAM Korean Organic Farming: https://amzn.to/2V8bxye
JM Fortier's "The Market Gardener" - http://amzn.to/2GdYgfY
Curtis Stone's "The Urban Farmer" - http://amzn.to/2Hg7AkM

*********************************************************************
🌟MUSIC BY:
LagoonHouseRecords.com
[email protected]
Instagram: @ChaseFayce
Epidemic Sound - https://www.epidemicsound.com/referral/145r6x/
*********************************************************************
#forestrymulcher #pasturedpigs #regenerativefarming
-Some links above provide commissions.
Keywords
homesteadingfarminghow-to
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