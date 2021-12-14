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OutaYerDaminde - Five Times August
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11 views • December 14, 2021
Great music/vid about the insanity and narcissism plaguing our world thanks to big tech and awful social media. Good song in and of itself, be sure to pay attention to the lyrics, powerful.
Five Time August is a great musician and a fabulous writer/lyricist, pretty dang good at production too, I'm guessing. Please support him if you can, and be sure to view his other music at: https://www.fivetimesaugust.com/
Five Time August is a great musician and a fabulous writer/lyricist, pretty dang good at production too, I'm guessing. Please support him if you can, and be sure to view his other music at: https://www.fivetimesaugust.com/
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