Don't take a leak on a tree - UKR instructional video

A whole video instruction from the UAF in English language about not urinating on trees, otherwise enemy artillery and drones will quickly find you.
🐻They train mercenaries so they don't die so quickly.
Adding:
💥🇺🇦 The Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike this morning using long-range precision-guided weapons on critical energy infrastructure facilities that supported the operations of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as enterprises producing military equipment, the Ministry of Defense reports.
All designated targets were hit.