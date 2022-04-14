Why I do I share all things Chlorine Dioxide for free? Because of HIM.

So many people have thanked me for my work with Clo2 and making it freely available to the public. During this Easter time, I give thanks and explain why I do this freely.



It is becuse of HIM.



Jesus Christ, the Master Healer. He is the Prince of Peace and the Savior of each one of us. I am just trying to do what he would do. There have been so many days where I wake up in the morning and the first thought in my head is "Brian, do a video on this topic" or "Brian, start organizing Testimonials from people categorized by disease" or "You need to rewrite this chapter and organize it like this" or "Say this specific phrase in your book". I know that these things don't come from me. They come thorugh me as I try to Hear Him and follow thorugh. I encourage everyone to find Jesus Christ in their life and move closer to him. He has plans for each of us as we listen and follow him. He LIVES!!! He Still LIVES!!! He knows each of us and loves each of us individually. We are coming up on some difficult times before things get better and I know that Clo2 and other preparations are a part of what will help us get thorugh this. I also know that having a relationship with Jesus Christ will be critical in helping us navigate what is coming. There is actually so much to look forward to in these difficult times when you have a relationship with HIM.