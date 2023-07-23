US Deployment of Cluster Bombs - Crimes Against Humanity | Lt Scott Bennett

Lt Scott Bennett, PhD, frmr Army PsyOps Intelligence Officer on RT discussing the crimes against humanity charges that will follow the deployment of cluster bombs by the US to Ukraine, and how they will end up in playgrounds, kill children, and be converted into terrorist weapons in France and Europe--thanks to Joe Biden and the lunatic warmongers. Not for the faint of heart.
