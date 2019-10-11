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Lockheed Lindsey: Graham Talks Turkey & Kurds & Contradicts Himself Today
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4 views • October 11, 2019
When he thought he was talking to the Turkish Defense Minister on a prank call, Lindsey Graham made statements about the Kurds & Turkey that are exactly the opposite of what he’s saying today. No permanent allies, only permanent interests” said Kissinger and Lindsey Graham shows his only permanent interest is being a paid shill for the military industrial complex — especially Lockheed Martin.
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