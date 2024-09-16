Political Corruption & Global Crime Syndicates in United States - Assistant Chief Sean Taylor

September 9, 2024 - Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor reveals evidence of a global crime syndicate after state agents raided his department, alleging political corruption and international interference.





In a stunning video, Millersville, Tennessee, Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor has publicly exposed what he claims is a vast international crime syndicate operating within the United States. The revelation came shortly after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) raided both his department and his home last week.





According to Taylor, his department was targeted for uncovering crimes that involve high-profile individuals, including cases linked to mortgage fraud, human trafficking, and narcotics trafficking. He stated that these crimes extend beyond local corruption to national and global networks, implicating foreign governments and large corporations.





During the raid, TBI agents seized crucial files and evidence, Taylor explained, which prevented his department from pursuing their investigations. “They took all of our files so that we are unable to complete these cases,” he said. The evidence, Taylor noted, pertained to corrupt activities involving the BRICS nations—including China—working with investment firms on fraudulent mortgages in key states. These activities, according to Taylor, aim to shift political outcomes and weaken U.S. sovereignty.





“This is a multifaceted attack from a foreign adversary who is paying off our local municipal, county, state, and federal politicians to keep this from coming to light,” Taylor stated. He emphasized that despite the raid, his team remains committed to continuing the investigation across multiple states and legal platforms. “We are moving forward with this case in other states and other arenas even though they have taken our files and our information,” he said.





Taylor’s video has been shared widely online, drawing support from individuals who see his claims as part of a broader globalist agenda. In an emotional moment, Taylor recounted how TBI agents allegedly “urinated” in his bathtub during the raid. “To me, that was the government saying, ‘Piss on you, America,’ and that’s not okay. It’s time to stand up, unify, come together peacefully, and demand accountability,” he urged.





Political commentator Alex Jones weighed in on the incident through X, backing Taylor’s claims. “The justice department’s job under Biden is to ensure that the BlackRock/Communist Chinese crime syndicate can complete its economic conquest of America. From my deep research, what this Tennessee Sheriff is saying is dead on,” Jones wrote.





Taylor concluded his message by calling for unity among Americans regardless of political or religious affiliations to combat what he described as the globalists’ attempt to dismantle the country. He emphasized the need for peaceful but firm resistance to hold those in power accountable for their actions.





Source: https://yournews.com/2024/09/10/2847950/assistant-police-chief-in-tennessee-exposes-global-crime-syndicate-after/