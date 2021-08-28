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BREAKING: Second DHS Whistleblower Says "Cultural War" Taking Place Within Agency… Impossible to Deny Work Visa Renewals
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140 views • August 28, 2021
BREAKING: Second DHS Whistleblower Says "Cultural War" Taking Place Within Agency… Impossible to Deny Work Visa Renewals
"We're[DHS] supposed to be there to protect the national security, we're supposed to be there to protect American jobs."
"We're[DHS] supposed to be there to protect the national security, we're supposed to be there to protect American jobs."
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