Taking A 👀 At The #ZBCN and #TEL Charts ✅

🔍 The crypto market has been in an absolute freefall for the past six months, with the majority of crypto investors turning increasingly bearish and holding a very negative outlook for 2026. ZBCN (Zebec) and Telcoin (TEL) are among the cryptocurrencies that have lost significant value during this downturn—but could a potential bullish turnaround be approaching once these assets finally find their bottom? In this video, I analyze market structure, momentum, and key technical levels to determine whether ZBCN and TEL are setting up for a meaningful reversal or if more downside still lies ahead.





📊 Topics Covered:

- Crypto Market Breakdown & Bearish Sentiment

- Are ZBCN (Zebec) and Telcoin (TEL) Near a Market Bottom?

- Key Technical Levels, Structure, and Momentum Analysis

- Potential Bullish Reversal Scenarios vs. Further Downside

- What Needs to Happen to Confirm a Trend Shift





✅ Use the discount code 589 for 50% off of your first month/year on all three membership levels of my Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Videos, Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle





✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu





🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle





🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.





🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.





🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway





© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025





📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.





Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.





#telcoin #crypto #zebec #money #finance