BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Taking A 👀 At The #ZBCN and #TEL Charts ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
13 views • 2 days ago

🔍 The crypto market has been in an absolute freefall for the past six months, with the majority of crypto investors turning increasingly bearish and holding a very negative outlook for 2026. ZBCN (Zebec) and Telcoin (TEL) are among the cryptocurrencies that have lost significant value during this downturn—but could a potential bullish turnaround be approaching once these assets finally find their bottom? In this video, I analyze market structure, momentum, and key technical levels to determine whether ZBCN and TEL are setting up for a meaningful reversal or if more downside still lies ahead.


📊 Topics Covered:

- Crypto Market Breakdown & Bearish Sentiment

- Are ZBCN (Zebec) and Telcoin (TEL) Near a Market Bottom?

- Key Technical Levels, Structure, and Momentum Analysis

- Potential Bullish Reversal Scenarios vs. Further Downside

- What Needs to Happen to Confirm a Trend Shift


✅ Use the discount code 589 for 50% off of your first month/year on all three membership levels of my Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Videos, Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#telcoin #crypto #zebec #money #finance

Keywords
blockchaintechnologymoneycryptotechfinancedigital currencyteltelcoincrypto bankzbcnzebecdigital bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Kevin Hughes
The Great Cratering of 2026: Why Counterparty Risk Will Devour Paper Assets as the COMEX Silver Default Unfolds

The Great Cratering of 2026: Why Counterparty Risk Will Devour Paper Assets as the COMEX Silver Default Unfolds

Mike Adams
Bitcoin plunges 50% in historic crash, sparking over $1 billion in liquidations

Bitcoin plunges 50% in historic crash, sparking over $1 billion in liquidations

Cassie B.
Bitcoin slides after Treasury Secretary states government cannot direct banks to buy crypto

Bitcoin slides after Treasury Secretary states government cannot direct banks to buy crypto

Cassie B.
Silver Selloff Strengthens the Market: A Cleansing of Weak Hands Fuels the Next Leg Up

Silver Selloff Strengthens the Market: A Cleansing of Weak Hands Fuels the Next Leg Up

Mike Adams
Gold and silver markets in TURMOIL as Trump&#8217;s Fed nominee triggers historic sell-off

Gold and silver markets in TURMOIL as Trump’s Fed nominee triggers historic sell-off

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy