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Not Over Till It's Over_ Trump Gaining Traction With Legal Vote Challenge
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136 views • November 12, 2020
President Trump's efforts to ensure a fair election process have been demonized by virtually every mainstream media outlet.
But are the legal challenges in places like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania starting to gain traction?
Also today, globalist Klaus Schwab tells us we can never have normal again. And...what will Biden's foreign policy look like?
But are the legal challenges in places like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania starting to gain traction?
Also today, globalist Klaus Schwab tells us we can never have normal again. And...what will Biden's foreign policy look like?
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