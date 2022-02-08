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April Kidman: Mask Mandates are Harming Children
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151 views • February 08, 2022
April Kidman is a local early childhood educator and child advocate. Listen to her courageous and thoughtful testimony before the Dane County, WI Board of Supervisors meeting on January 6, 2022 regarding the known and unknown harm inflicted on children from mask mandates.
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